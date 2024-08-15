Middle Eastern Studies will be more broadly embedded in a new department at the University of Bern. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the dissolution of its Middle East Institute, which made the headlines, the University of Bern has created a new department. Social anthropology, religious studies and Middle Eastern linguistics and cultural studies will now work together there.

SDA

In a press release issued on Thursday, the University of Bern writes that this will create the opportunity for increased interdisciplinary cooperation.

Last February, the University of Bern dissolved its Middle East Institute following an administrative investigation. This had been initiated after a lecturer at the institute publicly made positive comments about the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

The establishment of the new department and the study programs will take place during a transitional period. During this period, students from the existing programs will be able to obtain their degrees.

SDA