The University of Bern wants to spend less money. It has decided to reduce its basic budget by two percent from 2026, which corresponds to savings of around 15 million francs per year.

Additional measures from 2027 are currently being examined, the University of Bern announced on Friday. These measures are necessary to guarantee the financial stability of the university and ensure its long-term performance.

According to the university, the cost-saving measures will affect all faculties and research centers equally, as well as the central area with the Rectorate, the Vice-Rectorates and the Administrative Directorate.

Possible impact on staff

"We have to be realistic and examine all options, including in the area of personnel," said Rector Virginia Richter in an interview on the cost-cutting measures published in the university magazine "Uniaktuell". It is possible, for example, that fixed-term contracts will not be extended or external lecturers will not be re-employed.

The cost-cutting measures could also have an impact on students. "It could be, for example, that non-essential courses such as excursions or lectures by external experts are reduced," says Richter. In any case, however, it is guaranteed that all students will be able to complete their studies in the courses that are already running.

Deficit of 55 million

Around one third of the university's basic funding comes from an annual state contribution from the sponsoring canton of Bern. The remaining two thirds are financed by federal contributions, contributions from the other cantons in accordance with the Intercantonal University Agreement and tuition fees.

The university has been running a deficit for several years now. A deficit of up to CHF 55 million is now expected in 2025. The reasons for this are inflation, salary measures in the Canton of Bern, growing student numbers and increased demands for an internationally competitive academic environment. The Canton of Bern has already increased its cantonal contribution for 2025 due to this deficit.