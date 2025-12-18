The University of Geneva is closing its IT center. (archive picture) Keystone

The University of Geneva is closing its IT center after 50 years. At the same time, a new research platform for artificial intelligence is being created. The reorganization should not have any disadvantages for staff and students.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The activities, expertise and teaching programs will be retained and integrated into specific faculties, as the University of Geneva announced on Thursday.

Founded in 1975, the Centre universitaire d'informatique (CUI) was an interdisciplinary unit at the University of Geneva that functioned as both a teaching institution and a research center for computer science and digital technologies.

The university cites the adaptation to the changing needs of the faculties and society as the reason for the reorganization. The faculties have now developed their own digital skills. In addition, developments in the field of artificial intelligence present new challenges. The decision was based on the recommendations of an independent expert report from 2024.

Study programs will be continued

The reorganization will take place without staff cuts. CUI employees will continue their work within the university.

Students will also be able to continue their degree programs as planned. Currently enrolled students will be able to complete their Bachelor's or Master's degree. The relevant courses will continue for the next seven to eight years. This concerns the Bachelor's degree course in "Information Systems" and the Master's degree course in "Digital Systems and Services".

However, in order to limit the financial impact, no new students will be admitted to CUI's core programs for the 2026/2027 academic year. A working group, in which students will also be involved, will shape the future of the digital degree programs.

The dissolution of the CUI is to take place gradually, with specific measures to be determined in the course of 2026. At the same time, the university is investing in a new research platform for artificial intelligence (PIA). This interdisciplinary structure will be attached to the Rectorate and is intended to promote collaboration between the faculties. It is initially planned for five years.