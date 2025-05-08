It was not known in the afternoon how much money was in the stolen boxes. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Several cash boxes were stolen on Thursday in Wünnewil FR from a transport vehicle parked in front of a bank. The Fribourg cantonal police are searching for the perpetrators.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the police, the driver was absent at the time of the crime at around 11 am. The transport vehicle was parked in a parking lot in front of the bank. The perpetrators fled in an unknown direction. According to the police, it was not known how much money they stole in the afternoon.

In the early afternoon, a box was found in a field in Bösingen. "This matched one of the boxes that had been stolen," the police wrote. They did not provide any further details.