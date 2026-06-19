  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sensational Discovery Unknown Mozart Music Booklet Suddenly Turns Up in a Paris Library

dpa

19.6.2026 - 13:12

The music manuscript, discovered in February, sheds new light on Mozart’s final stay in Paris.
The music manuscript, discovered in February, sheds new light on Mozart’s final stay in Paris.
dpa

France’s National Library has uncovered one of the most significant Mozart discoveries of the past decades: The 44-page manuscript was written during the famous composer’s final stay in Paris.

DPA

19.06.2026, 13:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The French National Library has discovered an unknown Mozart manuscript from the 18th century.
  • The music notebook likely dates from Mozart’s lessons with the harpist Marie-Louise-Philippine de Guînes during his stay in Paris in 1778.
  • The handwriting of the teacher and student appears side by side, offering rare insights into Mozart’s work as a teacher.
Show more

An anonymous and untitled 18th-century music notebook has turned out to be a sensational find: France’s National Library (BnF) has discovered an unknown Mozart manuscript in its collections. According to the library’s director, Gilles Pécout, experts consider the find to be one of the most significant discoveries of recent decades.

Sensational find. Unknown Mozart piece discovered in Leipzig

Sensational findUnknown Mozart piece discovered in Leipzig

The use of French paper, as well as the content—composition exercises and seven pieces for flute and harp—suggest, according to the institution, that the manuscript stems from the lessons Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart gave between May and July 1778 during his final stay in Paris. His student was Marie-Louise-Philippine de Guînes, a talented harpist from a noble family of musicians.

Mozart as a Teacher: Rare Insights

The music notebook, which was discovered in February in the institution’s collection—one of the world’s largest libraries—sheds new light on Mozart’s final stay in Paris. At the same time, it reveals the young teacher Mozart in his daily work—an aspect of his career that has been scarcely documented until now.

Sensational find in the attic. This lost Méliès film from 1897 is causing a stir

Sensational find in the atticThis lost Méliès film from 1897 is causing a stir

The notebook, in which the handwriting of the teacher and student appear side by side, appears to document the final lessons. The last exercise remained unfinished, and the last six pages are blank—as if the work had ended abruptly. In fact, the lessons ended with Mademoiselle de Guînes’ wedding on July 26, 1778. The world-famous composer was born in Salzburg in 1756 and died in Vienna in 1791 at the age of 35.

More from this section

Transport. Strait of Hormuz: Ship Traffic Picks Up Again Following the Deal

TransportStrait of Hormuz: Ship Traffic Picks Up Again Following the Deal

Trial. Homicide in Netstal: Perpetrator Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Prison

TrialHomicide in Netstal: Perpetrator Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Prison

Transportation. Federal Council Opens Discussion on Road and Rail Expansion

TransportationFederal Council Opens Discussion on Road and Rail Expansion