France’s National Library has uncovered one of the most significant Mozart discoveries of the past decades: The 44-page manuscript was written during the famous composer’s final stay in Paris.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The French National Library has discovered an unknown Mozart manuscript from the 18th century.

The music notebook likely dates from Mozart’s lessons with the harpist Marie-Louise-Philippine de Guînes during his stay in Paris in 1778.

The handwriting of the teacher and student appears side by side, offering rare insights into Mozart’s work as a teacher.

An anonymous and untitled 18th-century music notebook has turned out to be a sensational find: France’s National Library (BnF) has discovered an unknown Mozart manuscript in its collections. According to the library’s director, Gilles Pécout, experts consider the find to be one of the most significant discoveries of recent decades.

The use of French paper, as well as the content—composition exercises and seven pieces for flute and harp—suggest, according to the institution, that the manuscript stems from the lessons Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart gave between May and July 1778 during his final stay in Paris. His student was Marie-Louise-Philippine de Guînes, a talented harpist from a noble family of musicians.

Mozart as a Teacher: Rare Insights

The music notebook, which was discovered in February in the institution’s collection—one of the world’s largest libraries—sheds new light on Mozart’s final stay in Paris. At the same time, it reveals the young teacher Mozart in his daily work—an aspect of his career that has been scarcely documented until now.

The notebook, in which the handwriting of the teacher and student appear side by side, appears to document the final lessons. The last exercise remained unfinished, and the last six pages are blank—as if the work had ended abruptly. In fact, the lessons ended with Mademoiselle de Guînes’ wedding on July 26, 1778. The world-famous composer was born in Salzburg in 1756 and died in Vienna in 1791 at the age of 35.

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