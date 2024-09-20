ARCHIVE - A portrait shows the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Photo: Andy Bernhaut/dpa Keystone

A previously unknown early work by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been discovered in Leipzig.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A newly discovered serenade, presumably by Mozart, has been found in the collection of the Leipzig Music Library.

The serenade is similar to other works by Mozart and was identified as part of the revision of the Köchel catalog, but the authorship is not completely certain.

The work will be performed for the first time on September 21 at the Leipzig Opera. Show more

It is the twelve-minute "Serenate ex C" from the Carl Ferdinand Becker collection and was in the holdings of the Music Library of the Leipzig Municipal Libraries, as the city announced.

The copy was discovered while working on the new edition of the Köchel-Verzeichnis, which was compiled by the International Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg and is regarded as a reference work on Mozart's musical oeuvre. It is thought to date from the mid to late 1760s.

Evening open-air music

Mozart (1756-1791) was between 10 and 13 years old at the time, said Ulrich Leisinger, Head of Research at the Mozarteum Foundation, to the German Press Agency. He would probably not have composed like this at 17, said the expert.

This Nachtmusik begins with a short march, "which makes sense because it is open-air music and you first have to get the listener's attention," said the German scholar. This is followed by six further short movements.

The similarity to other Mozart compositions from this period and external features such as the composer's name on the sheet music suggest that this serenade was by Mozart, said Leisinger. This cannot be proven 100 percent.

But everything has been done to rule out the possibility that this piece is in some archive under the name of another composer. "We are convinced that we can now present a completely unknown, charming piece by the young Mozart," he said.

First systematic recording

However, the research carried out as part of the Köchel catalog not only brought this insight into the musical genius to light. The catalog also contains pieces that Mozart was commissioned to write in order to enhance operas by other composers.

In addition to this activity as a ghostwriter, he also worked as a teacher. In the new edition of the catalog, his teaching materials have been systematically recorded for the first time.

The composition was presented on Thursday at the International Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg. On Saturday (September 21), the piece will be presented and performed at the Leipzig Opera.

