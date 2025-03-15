A man keeps two pigs in his garden. On Friday morning, he finds one dead with a gunshot wound (symbolic image) Sina Schuldt/dpa

An unknown perpetrator has shot a domestic pig in a private enclosure in Kölliken AG. A second pig in the same enclosure was unharmed. The dead animal had a gunshot wound.

A man keeps two pigs as pets in his garden. Yesterday Friday morning he finds one of them dead. Worse still, he discovers a gunshot wound.

The crime took place on Friday night, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Saturday. The incident was reported to the cantonal emergency call center by the owner of the animals himself.

A patrol and specialists for environmental and animal offenses from the Aargau cantonal police were able to establish a gunshot wound. Initial investigations reveal that the bullet was fired from a rifle and killed the animal instantly.

No one seems to have disturbed the two privately kept domestic pigs, said police spokesman Dominic Zimmerli at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. In any case, he knew nothing about this being a political issue in the neighborhood in the run-up to the crime. However, the damage pattern certainly points to a deliberate act. The police are assuming a normal caliber, not cluster munitions.

The cantonal police are looking for witnesses who may have made suspicious observations or even heard the shots being fired.

Transparency note: Keystone/SDA wrote in the initial report that the dead pig was found on Saturday morning. In fact, it was on Friday morning.