Thieves steal a wooden box from the balcony of a residential building. Inside is the family's dead hamster. The police call it a "very strange theft" and begin an investigation.

As the Kaiserslautern police announced on Wednesday, thieves stole a wooden box containing the remains of a hamster from the balcony of a residential building on Tuesday evening.

The officers spoke of a "very strange theft". They began an investigation. Show more

Did the thieves know what was in the wooden box they stole from the balcony of an apartment in Kaiserslautern? Namely the mortal remains of a previously deceased pet - a hamster.

According to the officers, the balcony belonged to the apartment of a family on the first floor of a house. The mother heard noises and saw two strangers who took the box and ran off with it.

The box contained the dead hamster of the family's daughter, which was to be buried the next day. The officers spoke of a "very strange theft". They began an investigation and asked witnesses for information.