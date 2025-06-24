This historic ladies' finger ring has been stolen from the Haus zum Kirschgarten museum in Basel. Keystone

Unknown persons have stolen a historic finger ring from the Haus zum Kirschgarten museum in Basel. It was a gift from the Russian Tsar Alexander I to his hostess in Basel in 1814.

The ring was in a display case equipped with an alarm system. The museum discovered the theft at the end of May and immediately reported it to the police. According to internal investigations, it must be assumed that the crime was not noticed immediately, according to a press release from the Basel Historical Museum, which also owns the Kirschgarten site.

As the investigations to date have been unsuccessful, the museum has decided, in consultation with the public prosecutor's office, to make the theft public.

At the same time, the museum management registered the ring in international databases for missing cultural assets. It has also initiated an analysis and measures to increase security, according to the statement.

Thank you for a meal during Napoleon's campaign

As this is an ongoing investigation, the museum is unable to provide any more detailed information on the circumstances of the crime or the insurance value of the piece of jewelry. Its cultural-historical value is certainly higher than its material value.

The ring came into the collection of the Historical Museum in 1950. It bears the initials "B M". Tsar Alexander I (1777-1825) and his army passed through Basel with his Austrian and Prussian allies in the battle against Napoleon I in 1813/1814.

The Russian monarch stayed at the Segerhof on Blumenrain. According to the museum, he is said to have presented the elderly landlady Dorothea Burckhardt-Merian with a brooch as a token of gratitude, which was later used to make the ring.