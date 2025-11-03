A previously unknown species of jellyfish has been discovered in the cold waters off Sendai. It is closely related to the tropical Portuguese man o' war - an unusual discovery that points to altered ocean currents.

Luna Pauli

Researchers at Tohoku University in northern Japan have discovered a species of Portuguese man o' war that was previously unknown worldwide.

The crescent moon jellyfish is related to tropical species, but was first detected in the cold waters of Sendai Bay.

Investigations show that warm currents probably carried the new species northwards from more southerly regions. Show more

A previously unknown species of Portuguese man o' war has appeared in the cold waters of Sendai Bay in northern Japan. Researchers at Tohoku University identified it as a new species worldwide that had not previously been included in any scientific description. It was given the name crescent moon helmet jellyfish - in reference to the samurai Date Masamune, whose helmet was adorned with a crescent moon.

The colony organisms have long, poisonous tentacles and are known for their painful stings. Genetic analyses show that although it is related to tropical species such as Physalia utriculus, it forms an independent lineage. Its occurrence in the cold coastal waters of northern Japan is considered unusual.

Warm water brings tropical species north

Current models suggest that the warm Kuroshio current may have carried the crescent moon jellyfish from more southerly regions to Sendai. Student Yoshiki Ochiai discovered it by chance during a coastal survey: "I had never seen anything like it here before," he said, according to Reuters. "I put it in a plastic bag, loaded it onto my scooter and took it straight to the lab."

For the researchers, the discovery is an indication that ocean currents and habitats also shift with rising sea temperatures - and that even previously unknown species can move into new areas as a result.

