Unknown perpetrators broke into a gun shop in Ried, in the canton of Schwyz, on Saturday night. Hours later, police in Zurich arrested five male suspects from France.

A few hours after the break-in at a gun shop in the canton of Schwyz, police in Zurich arrested five suspects from France on Saturday. (File photo)

According to current information, several perpetrators forced their way into the gun shop shortly before 3 a.m., as the Schwyz cantonal police reported on Saturday. Several weapons and gun accessories were stolen, and significant property damage was caused.

Later that morning, the Zurich cantonal police arrested five individuals in Zurich, the report added. The arrested individuals are five men from France between the ages of 19 and 21. They are suspected of having been involved in the break-in at the gun shop.

The exact number of stolen weapons and the extent of the property damage are now part of the investigation being led by the Schwyz Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office.