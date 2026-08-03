A new virus has been introduced into Europe and is now spreading among cattle in southern Germany. The affected animals have shown symptoms of fever and diarrhea. Dairy cows are also producing less milk.

Cows in Switzerland have also fallen ill. It is not yet known whether they are infected with the same virus. (File photo)

The German Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI) analyzed four samples from the state of Baden-Württemberg and concluded that the virus is an orthobunyavirus from the Simbu serogroup—which has not yet been fully characterized—that is transmitted by mosquitoes. Viruses in this group are found primarily in Africa, Asia, and Australia.

The Institute of Virology and Immunology (IVI), which is responsible for conducting such tests in Switzerland, was initially unable to provide the Keystone-SDA news agency with any information on whether the illness affecting cows in Switzerland is the same disease. Here in Switzerland, too, numerous cows have recently fallen ill for reasons that remain unknown.

The FLI does not yet know the exact potential of the virus.