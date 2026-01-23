Several wildfires are keeping France and Spain on edge. The situation around Bordeaux is particularly dire. Since Wednesday, more than 220,000 people have been evacuated to safety, including many vacationers.

The wildfire in the greater Bordeaux area in southwestern France is intensifying. According to Mayor Thomas Cazenave, the fire is now about 15 kilometers from the city. He told the regional newspaper *L'Indépendant* that the residents of Bordeaux are not currently preparing for an evacuation. At the same time, he emphasized that the city is prepared to respond to any possible developments.

According to authorities, approximately 220,000 people have been evacuated since Wednesday in Gironde, the administrative district surrounding Bordeaux. The region's largest wildfire has now destroyed about 42,000 hectares of forest and scrubland.

Further Evacuations Ordered

The fire remains difficult to control. Overnight, the fire in the Gironde region became “extremely intense and unpredictable” again, France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated on the platform X. The flames generated their own winds and moved toward the greater Bordeaux area. At times, a so-called pyrocumulonimbus formed—a massive cloud of smoke that can further fuel the fire and make its spread difficult to predict.

Due to the ongoing danger, the prefecture ordered the precautionary evacuation of 55,000 more people in several municipalities west and southwest of Bordeaux overnight. According to the authorities, approximately 140 homes were destroyed.

Interior Minister Warns of a Long Battle Against the Fire

Interior Minister Nuñez warned that the operation would be a protracted one. “It will take a long time to put out the fire,” he said in an interview with “La Tribune Dimanche.” About 2,500 firefighters, supported by approximately 1,500 soldiers, are battling the flames. Firefighting planes and helicopters are also being deployed. Farmers are assisting the emergency crews with water trailers and food.

Meanwhile, firefighting efforts continued in other parts of France. In the Landes department, a fire is more under control but has not yet been extinguished. On the Mediterranean coast in the Var region of southern France, a fire near Gros Bessillon has engulfed about 4,500 hectares.

Smoke Harms Health and Traffic

The effects of the fires are now also being felt in people’s daily lives. Thick smoke has blanketed parts of the Gironde and Landes departments. Authorities are warning of harmful substances such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and heavy metals. Demand for respirators is rising in the affected areas.

According to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, 1.5 million FFP2 masks were delivered to the Gironde to protect emergency responders and the public from the toxic smoke.

Tour de France Shortened

Traffic was also disrupted: The A63 highway between Bordeaux and Spain was closed for about 60 kilometers, and rail service south of Bordeaux remained suspended until further notice.

The final stage of the Tour de France was also affected by the tense situation. Due to the extraordinary mobilization of security forces, the route between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris was shortened from 133 to 89 kilometers on Sunday. Some of the security personnel were to be redeployed to the areas affected by the fires, particularly in the Gironde.

Several fires are also keeping Spain on edge

Numerous wildfires also continued to rage in Spain. The fires were particularly devastating in the area around Madrid and in the neighboring provinces of Ávila and Toledo, where the flames had already engulfed a total of about 77,000 hectares of forest and scrubland and were threatening several towns.

A fire in the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country also caused great concern. According to the Ministry of the Interior, a total of about 120,000 people in Spain were affected by evacuations or stay-at-home orders.

However, there has been encouraging news in the past few hours. Especially in Madrid and the neighboring provinces, emergency responders were able to make significant progress overnight thanks to lower temperatures, higher humidity, and lighter winds.

Spanish Royals Visit Emergency Shelter Near Madrid

According to the Military Emergency Unit (UME), all major fronts there have now been contained, even though several hotspots remain active. “The coming hours will remain very difficult,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a visit to the central command center in Ávila. “But the night went very well.”

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited an emergency shelter for evacuees in Villamanta, west of Madrid, on Sunday. The king expressed his support for those affected and noted “positive signs” regarding the progress of the fires. He also thanked the thousands of emergency responders and emphasized: “The coordination is exemplary. Together, we can face any danger.”

Fire hazard in Italy as well

Firefighters in Italy are also battling numerous wildfires. However, the fires are nowhere near as extensive as those in France and Spain. The regions most affected are the southern mainland, as well as Italy’s largest islands, Sicily and Sardinia. In Sardinia, a retirement home near the island’s capital, Cagliari, had to be evacuated. In Sicily, the problem is that the fires are being fanned by the Scirocco, a desert wind that blows across the Mediterranean from Africa.