The automatic drive-through check in Birsfelden BL is not only causing discussions throughout Switzerland, but also a rush of outraged drivers to the municipal ticket office.

The new traffic regulations in Birsfelden BL are causing controversy far beyond the municipality's borders - and a lot of activity in the ticket hall. Since September, the municipality has been using cameras to fine drivers who drive through the village without authorization but stay there for less than 15 minutes.

The new system has already resulted in thousands of fines - much to the annoyance of drivers. Some contest the fines or go straight to the municipality. The ticket hall in Birsfelden recently resembled a "medieval court", as the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper writes.

According to the newspaper, angry drivers spontaneously turn up there to complain. A Securitas employee is now standing at the entrance to the hall to shoo away the irate drivers and refers complaints to the contact form on the website.

"Inundated with messages"

The head of the municipal administration, Martin Schürmann, confirms to the newspaper that waiting times have recently been longer: "For a while, we were inundated with messages. The response times were certainly unsatisfactory." Since the beginning of November, however, things have been back to normal. Messages are "usually" answered within ten days.

The reason why a Securitas employee was installed in the first place was "the sheer volume of people". When the first wave of fines was sent out in mid-September, "drivers were queuing right up to the stairwell", says Schürmann. Most recently, the police even had to be called in when a Frenchman who had been fined refused to calm down.

The measure is controversial

The automatic drive-through check has caused controversy far beyond Birsfelden, with over 1000 drivers being caught every day, which has already cost the municipality hundreds of thousands of francs. According to Schürmann, only around 100 drivers are now fined each day.

However, it remains to be seen whether the automatic drive-through check is legally valid. As blue News reported, several drivers are defending themselves against the fines - and are going to court.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) is also expressing concerns. As a communal traffic order, the measure is in principle the responsibility of the municipal or, if applicable, cantonal authorities. However, it is not clear whether the measure is proportionate and in the public interest.