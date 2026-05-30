Passenger plane has to make a stopover after security incident. (archive picture) dpa

A United Airlines passenger plane was supposed to take 147 passengers from Chicago to Minneapolis. But a passenger thwarted the plans.

DPA dpa

Due to an in-flight safety incident, a United Airlines passenger plane in the USA deviated from its planned route. The reason for this was "safety concerns due to an unruly passenger", the airline told the German Press Agency. The plane with 147 passengers was supposed to fly from Chicago to Minneapolis, a flight that normally only takes around an hour and a half. The unscheduled landing then took place in Madison in the state of Wisconsin.

United Airlines did not provide any further details about what happened on board. According to the airline, no one was injured.

CNN reported that the flight crew had spoken of a passenger who had "repeatedly tried to enter the cockpit" before security forces arrested him. CNN referred to audio recordings from air traffic control.