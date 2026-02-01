Anyone traveling by plane with a dog or cat must abide by the rules. IMAGO

Swiss is having more and more problems with unruly pet owners. For example, a man from Berlin had to pay a fine of almost 800 francs because he took his dog out of the transport box several times.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Violations of regulations on taking pets on board airplanes are on the increase.

According to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), such violations have increased by 46 percent within a year.

One passenger from Berlin, for example, let his dog out of the transport box several times in violation of the rules - despite being asked by cabin crew not to do so. He had to pay a fine of 791 francs. Show more

The rules for pet owners on Swiss flights are pretty clear: dogs and cats weighing up to eight kilograms are allowed in the cabin. However, they must be in an escape-proof and scratch-proof transport box, which the animals are not allowed to leave.

However, the airline is increasingly having trouble with unruly pet owners who do not adhere to these rules, reports "Sonntagsblick", citing two penalty notices from the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (Bazl).

Berliner had to pay 791 francs

According to the report, a traveler from Berlin took his dog out of the prescribed crate at the end of December 2024 on the flight from Zurich to São Paulo immediately after boarding and then twice more. The man ignored the flight crew's requests not to do so on each occasion. In the end, the Berliner had to dig deep into his pockets: The Bazl fined him 791 francs.

A similar incident occurred on a Swiss flight operated by Helvetic from Zurich to Bologna. This time, an Italian woman had left her dog out of the transport box, despite repeated warnings from the cabin crew. In the end, she had to pay a fine of 400 francs.

Violations increase by 46 percent

These are not isolated cases. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation confirmed to the newspaper that such incidents had increased by 46 percent within a year. "In 2024, 80 violations of the obligation to transport animals were reported to us, in 2025 it was 117," the federal office said.

Swiss emphasizes to "SonntagsBlick": "Of course, dog owners are allowed to feed and water their dogs. Dogs or cats are not allowed to run around freely in the cabin." There are only exceptions for so-called service animals, i.e. guide or assistance dogs: "These are not subject to any size or weight restrictions. They travel free of charge in the cabin and do not have to be placed in a transport container."