It was a busy day at Zurich Airport: Up to 110,000 passengers flew out of Zurich on Saturday to start their vacations. Waiting in line was unavoidable.

The lines at the check-in counters at Zurich Airport were long at the start of the vacation season.

Summer Vacation Up to 110,000 passengers plan to fly from Zurich to their vacation destinations

According to Swiss, the most popular summer destinations are Spain—including Madrid, Alicante, and Barcelona—and Portugal, including Porto. Stockholm is also very popular, as many travelers are likely hoping for cooler temperatures there.

For long-haul flights, destinations in Asia are popular, such as Bangkok, Singapore, and Seoul, as well as India. Furthermore, there is no noticeable “Trump effect”: Demand for flights to the U.S. remains high, even though it is slightly below last year’s level.

Liquids are allowed again

Passengers are no longer required to remove liquids from their carry-on luggage. Since the end of June, passengers departing from Zurich Airport have once again been allowed to carry liquids in their carry-on luggage.

The requirement is that the amount be less than two liters and that the liquid not be in a double-walled thermos. Electronic devices can also remain in carry-on luggage thanks to the new CT scanners.