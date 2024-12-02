Some US states are affected by heavy snowfall. In Pennsylvania, it snowed up to 70 centimetres on November 30. This has to do with a weather phenomenon: the Lake Snow Effect.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The English term Lake Snow Effect means lake snow effect.

This phenomenon occurs when cold air masses collide with warm sea air.

The snow clouds are then blown over land by the wind.

The US states near the Great Lakes, such as Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and Ohio, are particularly affected. Show more

Snow-covered cars, meters of snow, schools that had to close and huge traffic chaos: this was the situation on 30 November in the US states of New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

A state of emergency was declared in eleven districts of New York. In Pennsylvania, it snowed up to 70 centimetres. Authorities warn that up to 1.80 meters of snow could fall in some areas by Tuesday.

Find out why there is such heavy snowfall in some US states in the video.

More videos from the department