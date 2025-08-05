US President Donald Trump is going on a confrontational course with the pharmaceutical industry - and is also targeting Switzerland. Companies such as Novartis are being told to lower their prices or face massive punitive tariffs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has announced punitive tariffs of up to 250 percent on imported medicines.

Swiss companies such as Novartis are in the spotlight, and German and Irish companies are also affected.

Trump accuses the industry of selling cheaply abroad and charging exorbitant prices in the USA. Show more

US President Donald Trump has threatened drug manufacturers with punitive tariffs of up to 250 percent in the medium term. "We want medicines to be made in our country," Trump said on Tuesday, explaining his decision. He had put pressure on pharmaceutical companies at home and abroad to lower prices in the USA.

"We will initially impose a small tariff on drugs, but in a year, a year and a half at most, it will rise to 150 percent and then to 250 percent," Trump continued. He accused Switzerland in particular of "making a fortune on pharmaceuticals". Drugs for the USA are also produced in China and Ireland.

Last week, Trump gave pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Novartis in Switzerland and Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany a 60-day deadline to reduce their prices. A 30-day deadline from May had previously expired without results.

Trump is on a crusade against the industry

In May, Trump signed a decree to significantly reduce the prices of prescription drugs in the USA. At the same time, he criticized the "socialist healthcare system in Germany", which had contributed to the difficult situation in the USA.

Trump accuses pharmaceutical companies of "heavily discounting their products in order to gain access to foreign markets" - for example in Germany and other EU countries. They then recouped the lost revenue through "extremely high prices" in the US.