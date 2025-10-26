Forty years after the Voyager 2 mission, Zurich researchers are taking another look at Uranus and Neptune. Their models fundamentally question the idea of the "ice giants" - with consequences for our entire solar system.

New calculations by the University of Zurich show: Uranus and Neptune are denser and rockier than thought.

The current study challenges the image of the "ice giants".

The results could fundamentally change our understanding of planet formation. Show more

Four decades after the legendary Voyager 2 mission - the only space probe to ever explore Uranus and Neptune at close range, providing groundbreaking images and data on their atmospheres, moons and magnetic fields - scientists from the University of Zurich are once again taking a closer look at the two ice giants.

The researchers are presenting new models that could change our view of the two outermost planets in our solar system. Their calculations are based on old Voyager data, combined with measurements from the Hubble Space Telescope - and cast doubt on the previous classification as "ice giants".

The "ice giants" are wobbling

What the Zurich researchers have discovered calls into question the basic assumptions of planetary research and raises new questions about the formation of the solar system.

Find out more - and why the seemingly distant gas worlds could suddenly be rocky planets - in our video explainer.

