"Top Gun: Maverick" actor James Handy has been fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, police say. The police confirmed in a statement that they had found the 81-year-old in the front garden of his property - unconscious and with a stab wound to the chest.

ARCHIVE - A view of the red carpet at the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on the USS Midway in San Diego. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead. A suspect turned himself in to the police at the scene - he is said to be the son of the dead man's girlfriend.

The 44-year-old was arrested, the police added. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the actor's death to "Variety". Handy played the bartender Jimmy in the action film sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022). He also had a role in the adventure film "Jumanji" (1995), in which he played an exterminator.