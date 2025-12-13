US actor Peter Greene has died in his New York apartment. (Archive) IMAGO/Capital Pictures/Debbie Van Story

Peter Greene became famous with films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask". Now the US actor has died.

The US actor Peter Greene, who rose to fame with films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask", has died. Greene died at the age of 60 in his apartment in New York, his manager Gregg Edwards told the German Press Agency. "He was a close friend, one of the best character actors on the planet and he will be missed." No further details were initially given.

Born in 1965 in the US state of New Jersey, Greene got his first roles in film and television in the early 1990s - mostly as a villain. Among others, he appeared in "Judgment Night", "Pulp Fiction", "The Mask" and "The Usual Suspects". He last played a role in the series "The Continental" in 2023.