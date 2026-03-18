Adolf Hitler, here during his speech in front of the Reichstag in Berlin on September 1, 1939, can also be found in the records of the US National Archives. dpa

More than 80 years after the end of Nazi rule in Germany, the US National Archives is making historical family research possible via the Internet. Anyone who wants to can click through millions of entries.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The US National Archives has put millions of NSDAP member records online for the first time.

Over 16 million digitized documents now make it possible to search for your own family history.

The data shows memberships - but says nothing conclusive about personal guilt or behavior. Show more

Was your grandfather a Nazi? This question can now be answered by the US National Archives. For the first time, the surviving NSDAP membership files have been made available online in full. Anyone looking for their own grandparents can click through millions of entries on the archive's website without prior registration. A classification and guide.

Extensive archive holdings freely accessible for the first time

In contrast to Germany, the USA provides access to a complete digital copy of the microfilmed NSDAP Central Index and NSDAP Local Group Index. This means that more than 16 million digital objects such as photos on more than 5000 digitized microfilm rolls are now freely available.

These contain the data of millions of Germans who were members of the National Socialist German Workers' Party (NSDAP) until 1945. According to the German Historical Museum, in 1945 "every fifth adult German was one of a total of 8.5 million party members" and thus supported the unjust system, at least on paper.

It is not unusual for such collections to be stored in the US National Archives and to be digitally accessible there, says historian Martin Winter from the University of Leipzig. "This has a transatlantic history - the documents were used for denazification and trials after the war."

There are also digital copies of the material in the Federal Archives in Berlin. For legal reasons, however, their use is much more restricted.

Hitler, Himmler and Hess can be found in the archive data

The core of the US collection is the so-called "Master File", which combines several central card indexes. This includes the local group card index with around 6.6 million membership cards containing detailed information such as name, date of birth, profession, party membership and place of residence.

In addition, there is the central card index with around 4.3 million cards, which were created between 1929 and 1943 and also include leading Nazi functionaries such as Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler and Rudolf Hess.

In addition, there are more than 200,000 questionnaires from NSDAP members in the greater Berlin area and materials on affiliated organizations such as the National Socialist Teachers' Association or the Reich Medical Association.

Paper factory managing director saves evidence from destruction

It is thanks to Hanns Huber, managing director of a paper factory north of Munich, that the meticulously compiled files of Nazi party members still exist at all. Shortly before the end of the Second World War, he defied the order to destroy a total of 65 tons of paper. In this way, he saved the extensive evidence from being destroyed.

In retrospect, the Munich Central Institute for Art History describes this as a "courageous decision of political significance". In the autumn of 1945, the US military government finally recognized the relevance of the piles of maps and files in the paper factory and placed them in the newly established Berlin Document Center (BDC).

Historian: It is not a "Nazi search engine"

Researchers and private individuals can now use the archive online. Historian Winter emphasizes that this is access to very extensive archive holdings: "It's not a 'Nazi search engine' where you enter names and immediately find everything."

Such large data sets are very helpful for historians, for example, because you can search for names, but with other search terms you can also find new people that you wouldn't have come across otherwise, says Winter, who is researching "Corporate culture, forced labor and the murder of Jews at the Leipzig armaments company HASAG" at the University of Leipzig.

How the database search works

If you want to find NSDAP members on the website of the US National Archives, you first have to activate the search on the homepage ("Search within this Series"). The user then has access to the documents.

Similarly, but more complicated than a Google search, it is necessary to restrict the search - and this is how it works: If you only search for "Müller", for example, you will get just under 200 hits. What helps is to limit the search to surname, first name and ideally the place of residence at the time. The machine delivers the best results by additionally entering the date of birth without the century at the time - for example 10.06.18.

Ideally, you will only get one hit, but you are still a long way from reaching your goal: there are often several thousand pages of digitized microfilm behind the document. Historian Winter describes the subsequent process of working through the documents as "much more tedious than you might think". Ideally, a list of the search results within the microfilm should be displayed. This can be helpful: Cards with a green background should contain the search terms.

The significance: A membership and its consequences

If you find a name in the archive, you should not jump to conclusions. Membership of the party initially only shows that someone has joined and says little about how the person behaved under National Socialism, explains Winter and emphasizes: "However, by joining, you have definitely signaled your approval." Conversely, however, it does not mean that someone with no hits in the archive had nothing to do with National Socialism.

Could it still lead to discussions at the family dinner table? That would be "a welcome impulse, because there is definitely a responsibility to deal with one's own family history," says Winter. At the same time, the historian emphasizes: "Nobody today has to take moral responsibility for the actions of their great-grandfather."