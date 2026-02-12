A Democrat accuses US Attorney General Pam Bondi of a "cover-up" in her handling of the Epstein files. Now there are also accusations of espionage. Archivbild: Tom Brenner/AP/dpa

At a hearing by members of Congress, Attorney General Bondi appears combative. Photos then circulate suggesting that her ministry is tracking the search histories of parliamentarians examining the Epstein files.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the wake of Congresswoman Pam Bondi's hearing with the US Attorney General, photos are circulating that suggest her department is tracking the search histories of lawmakers reviewing the Epstein Files.

Democrat Jamie Raskin called on the Inspector General of the Department of Justice to begin an investigation.

Raskin spoke of "another brazen attempt" to undermine the oversight function of Congress. Show more

The Democrats' highest-ranking representative on the US House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee has accused the government of spying on members of parliament who have examined files relating to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Democrat Jamie Raskin called on the Inspector General of the Department of Justice to begin an investigation.

Previously, photos had emerged suggesting that the Justice Department was tracking the search history of deputies who had recently reviewed less redacted copies of documents included in the recent release of the so-called Epstein Files.

Raskin spoke of "another brazen attempt" to undermine the oversight function of Congress. "The Department of Justice must immediately stop monitoring the research of members of Congress," Raskin said. He called on the department to "open the Epstein investigation to senior congressional staff" and limit redactions to information about survivors, in accordance with the law.

I asked @AGPamBondi whether she would create a federal-state-local task force to investigate the horrific abuses perpetrated through Jeffrey Epstein's human trafficking ring.



Her prolonged response: *crickets* pic.twitter.com/k0KrFSbFgR — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 11, 2026

The Justice Department press office did not initially respond to a request for comment Thursday. A representative of the ministry's inspector general declined to comment.

Treacherous folder image

The photos in question come from a hearing of Justice Minister Pam Bondi before the Justice Committee on Wednesday. They show her with an open binder, one page of which is labeled "Jayapal Pramila Search History" and contains a list of documents that Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal apparently retrieved. Jayapal was among the members of the Judiciary Committee who questioned Bondi on Wednesday about the handling of the ministry she leads.

Attorney General Bondi is spying on Members of Congress, going through our search histories of the Epstein Files. This goes against the separation of powers in this country and is totally unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/4hqKjlbzQR — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 12, 2026

Jayapal described the process as "completely unacceptable" and announced that the MPs would demand a full explanation of how the ministry uses the search histories of parliamentarians. On the X platform, Jayapal wrote that Bondi had enough time to spy on members of Congress, but could not bring himself to apologize to the survivors of Epstein's abuse.

A bipartisan group of congressmen had viewed less heavily redacted versions of the Epstein files at a Justice Department facility in recent days. Some of those involved complained that too much information about Epstein's contacts and connections was being withheld from the public.