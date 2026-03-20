Elon Musk wants millions of Teslas to drive autonomously using only cameras as sensors. But the plan is causing increasing concern among US regulators. (archive image) Keystone

The US Transportation Security Administration is deepening its investigation into Tesla's computer system. This is intended to steer the company's electric cars through traffic.

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The analysis of accident data raises concerns that the technology may have problems in poor visibility conditions, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) explained.

Tesla boss Elon Musk wants Teslas to be able to drive autonomously using only cameras as sensors. Competitors and many experts have long warned that cameras alone are not reliable enough because they could have problems in difficult visibility conditions. Musk, however, insists on his plan.

More technology from rivals

Other developers of self-driving cars, such as Google's sister company Waymo, the leader in robotaxis, use more expensive technology such as laser radars to scan the vehicle's surroundings. If Musk's calculation worked out, Tesla would have a considerable cost advantage. While sales of Tesla vehicles are falling, he is swearing to investors that the company's future lies in robotaxis and robots.

The NHTSA is investigating two versions of Tesla's system called FSD (Full Self-Driving). Contrary to the name, it is so far only a driver assistance system in which the driver must always remain in control of the traffic situation. On the one hand, Tesla speaks of a "supervised" FSD, which is to be monitored by the users. The next expansion stage, in which the vehicles will actually steer themselves, is currently only available in a beta test version in the USA.

Authority: cameras did not recognize their limits

According to the authority, Tesla claims that the FSD system should recognize when the cameras have visibility problems and warn the driver. However, in accidents investigated, it did not detect that the cameras were dazzled or obstructed by particles floating in the air and did not issue a warning. Drivers were therefore not given enough time to react. According to the NHTSA, Tesla models from 2016 onwards are affected by the investigation.