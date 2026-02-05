trump has updated his bullshit "There's my African American over there" shtick for the crowd at the Black Conservative Federation Gala.



Truly disgusting.pic.twitter.com/Z2CYsNRQon — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 24, 2024

Are white applicants being discriminated against at Nike because the sporting goods manufacturer is committed to promoting diversity within the company? At least that's what one US authority believes - and is already starting to investigate under Joe Biden.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is investigating Nike on suspicion of discriminating against white applicants.

The investigation began in May 2024 under President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump hates the concept of diversity and inclusion. Show more

A US authority is targeting the sporting goods manufacturer Nike over allegations that diversity initiatives discriminate against white employees. The investigation, which began in May 2024, has only now become known through court documents. Nike rejects the allegations and is defending itself in court against an information order from the authority.

The investigation is being conducted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which is tasked with ensuring equality in the labor market. It was founded in the 1960s on the basis of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which made separate areas for whites and blacks illegal, for example in restaurants, hotels and swimming pools.

Trump's wars against diversity

US President Donald Trump's camp in the Republican Party has declared war on diversity programs for minorities, arguing that they are tantamount to discrimination against other population groups.

The State Department has ordered U.S. missions worldwide to review all aid programs to ensure they meet stringent new rules that prohibit funding of groups working on family planning, diversity or what the Trump administration calls “gender ideology". Th... TAT: [Foreign Policy | Attacking Science]



[image or embed] — Trump Action Tracker (@trumpactiontracker.bsky.social) 3. Februar 2026 um 10:47

The investigation into Nike began before Donald Trump's second term in office, which began in January 2025. Under his predecessor Joe Biden, Republican EEOC Commissioner Andrea Lucas came forward with allegations against Nike.

Among other things, she denounced coaching programs for employees from underrepresented groups and quota targets for the proportion of minorities in the workforce as possible discrimination against Weisser.

Minority share to rise to 35 percent

She stated that qualified whites had been passed over for employment and promotion - and requested detailed information from Nike. After Trump took office, Republican representatives gained the majority in the three-member commission and Lucas became the chairwoman.

Corporate diversity efforts at Nike bring investigated by DoJ as in potential violation of Title VII for “anti-white bias.” War is peace. Up is down. Pleasure is pain. www.nytimes.com/2026/02/04/b...



[image or embed] — Veena Dubal (@veenadubal.bsky.social) 5. Februar 2026 um 00:52

After Nike failed to provide sufficiently detailed answers to the EEOC's requests, an information order was issued last fall. Nike is defending itself against this. The only issue currently before the court is whether the request was lawful.

For Nike, the fight against discrimination against minorities has been an important issue for years. In the USA, many top athletes who are among the company's key advertisers are black. Among other things, Nike has set itself the goal of increasing the proportion of minorities in the US workforce to 35 percent.