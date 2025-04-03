An inhabitant of the Indian island of North Sentinel, which is off-limits to outsiders, takes aim with a bow and arrow. dpa

The Sentinelese are considered a people with no contact to the outside world. It is forbidden for outsiders to enter their island in the Indian Ocean. A man from the USA does it anyway and is arrested for it.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the Andaman island of North Sentinel, the Sentinelese live cut off from the outside world. Entering the island is forbidden.

A US citizen nevertheless tried to make contact with the inhabitants and was arrested.

He is accused of endangering the safety of the Sentinelese through his actions.

According to the police, he did not come into contact with the islanders. Show more

Indian police have arrested a US citizen for trespassing on an Andaman island inhabited by the isolated Sentinelese ethnic group. The members of the indigenous people on North Sentinel in the Indian Ocean reject any contact with the outside world.

The 24-year-old US-American Viktor Polyakow wanted to enter the island in an attempt to make contact with the Sentinelese, reported the "Andaman Chronicle" and other Indian newspapers, citing the police. He is accused of endangering the safety of the Sentinelese through his actions. It is forbidden for strangers to make contact with them. It was initially unclear what punishment the man would face.

Coconut and a can of cola as a "gift"

According to the reports, the man from Arizona had initially only approached the island, which is part of the Andaman archipelago, by boat on Monday. He had tried to draw attention to himself with a whistle. Finally, he entered the island for a short time, placed a coconut and a can of Coke on the beach as a "gift" and filmed a video about his stay before getting back on his boat.

He did not come into contact with any islanders. Fishermen had observed Polyakov's return to the island of South Andaman and reported his arrival to the authorities.

"Deeply disturbing"

The organization Survival International, which campaigns for the protection of indigenous peoples, criticized the American's actions. The reports are "deeply disturbing", said its director Caroline Pearce. "It is now widely known that uncontacted peoples have no immunity to common diseases such as influenza or measles, which could wipe them out completely." The man's behavior was idiotic.

Seven years ago , the death of an American who had approached the Sentinelese made headlines. At the time, fishermen said they had seen the man being shot at with arrows from a distance and dragged onto the beach. The man had traveled to the island with the intention of converting the islanders to Christianity.