The US Department of Justice wants the internet company to be forced to divest its Chrome web browser business. Google is fighting this. (archive image) Keystone

The US government called for Google to be broken up in court in Washington on Monday. The Department of Justice wants the internet company to be forced to divest its Chrome web browser business. Google is fighting back.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Department of Justice is demanding that Google be broken up in court on the grounds of antitrust violations.

There is already a ruling that the company is taking unfair action against competitors. Now it's all about the consequences.

Google has already announced that it will appeal. Show more

The US Department of Justice called on Judge Amit Mehta at the start of the trial to set an example against competition law infringements, as reported by the "New York Times" from the courtroom.

Last August, a US judge ruled that Google had a monopoly in web search - and was using unfair means to defend it against competitors. The consequences will now be discussed in a follow-up trial in Washington from Monday.

The government is also demanding further conditions for Google, such as the obligation to make some data from the search engine available to competitors. In addition, deals are to end in which Google pays other browser developers such as Firefox and Apple a lot of money to have the company's search engine set as the default.

The government also wants a spin-off of Google's most widely used mobile operating system Android to be explicitly left on the table as a possible demand for later.

At the same time, the process is only likely to be an interim step: Google has already announced that it will appeal afterwards. However, the Internet company must first await the decision on the consequences in order to be able to appeal the ruling from the monopoly trial.

Increasing pressure on Google

Google suffered a setback in court just last week: A judge in the state of Virginia ruled that the company had gained a monopoly position on platforms for placing online advertising through unfair competition. Here too, a second trial on penalties will follow later.

The same court in Washington is currently hearing the case in which the US government wants to force the spin-off of Instagram and WhatsApp from the Facebook group Meta. These proceedings are still in the first phase, which is concerned with determining possible breaches of competition law.