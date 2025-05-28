William Duplessie (r.) turned himself in to New York police on Tuesday: he and a business partner allegedly kidnapped and tortured an Italian tourist in order to obtain his Bitcoin assets. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

An Italian millionaire is kidnapped and brutally tortured - allegedly by his business partners. Now a second suspect has turned himself in to the police - the man apparently lives in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A third person accused of kidnapping an Italian tourist and torturing him for nearly three weeks turned himself in to police in New York on Tuesday.

Two suspects had already been arrested on Friday.

The alleged perpetrators wanted to force the victim to reveal access to his crypto wallet in order to steal his Bitcoin assets.

Police identified the man arrested on Tuesday as William Duplessie (33), a US crypto entrepreneur residing in Switzerland.

The 28-year-old victim from Italy had managed to flee the 17-bedroom home in New York's upscale Nolita neighborhood shortly beforehand, drawing the attention of a traffic cop. Show more

Police identified the man as William Duplessie (33), a US crypto entrepreneur residing in Switzerland. According to websites that have been partially deleted but archived on the Internet Archive, Duplessie is the co-founder and CEO of the Lugano-based crypto company Pangea Digital Asset Group, which among other things launched a fund called Pangea Blockchain Fund. Duplessie's brother Stephen and their father James Duplessie were also involved in the company. According to the company's website, it has been liquidating its positions since last year.

Duplessie is said to have spent several days negotiating his arrest with police after two other suspects were arrested on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing two law enforcement officials familiar with the case.

Photos of the torture

The second prime suspect, crypto-millionaire John Woeltz, 37, and an alleged accomplice were arrested last Friday after the 28-year-old man from Italy managed to flee the 17-room house in the upscale Nolita neighborhood of New York City and attract the attention of a traffic cop. Among other things, a pistol and photos of the acts of torture were found in the house. The Italian citizen is said to have an estimated fortune of around 30 million dollars.

According to the criminal complaint, the Italian traveled to New York at the beginning of May and voluntarily went to the luxurious townhouse (monthly rent: 30,000 to 40,000 dollars) with the investor. There, Woeltz and Duplessie allegedly took his electronic devices and passport and demanded that he hand over his Bitcoin password.

When the victim refused, he was tied up and tortured for weeks with beatings, electric shocks and death threats. Among other things, his arms and legs were cut with a chainsaw. He was forced to smoke cocaine. A gun was held to his head and he was hung upside down from the stairs on the top floor," the New York Times reported, citing the indictment. His tormentors threatened the Italian and his family with death.

Assistant arrested

Woeltz's assistant was also arrested, but according to the New York Post, the public prosecutor's office wants to complete further investigations before possibly bringing charges against the 24-year-old.

According to media reports, Duplessie is a long-time Bitcoin supporter. In 2017, he is said to have predicted in a YouTube crypto video that the first and world's strongest cryptocurrency on the market would reach a value of 1 million dollars. The current price is around 110,000 dollars.

Partying in the Hamptons before arrest

On Monday, the New York Post reported that a "Swiss crypto trader" - apparently Duplessie - had spent Monday partying in the Hamptons before turning himself in to the police on Tuesday. Monday was Memorial Day in the US, the day on which fallen US soldiers are commemorated. The Hamptons near New York are the exclusive weekend destination and summer residence of the rich and famous.

The victim is said to have been a partner in a crypto project with the two alleged torturers. The police are now trying to clarify what roles the suspects played in the crime and what relationship the alleged perpetrators and the victim had to each other.