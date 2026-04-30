Craig Venter was 79 years old. (archive picture) Keystone

The US genetic research pioneer Craig Venter is dead. The scientist died on Wednesday (local time) at the age of 79 in San Diego after a short stay in hospital, according to the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI), which he founded.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Venter was hospitalized because unexpected side effects had occurred during treatment for a recently diagnosed cancer, according to the statement.

Venter had decoded the human genome and created the first bacterium with an artificial genome. He had helped to develop his field of research from slowly progressing basic research to a scalable, data-based science, his institute said. In addition, he always insisted that research must have added value for the real world.

Research at an enormous pace

"Craig was convinced that science can only move forward if people are willing to think outside the box, act decisively and create things that don't yet exist," said Anders Dale, President of the Institute, according to the press release. Venter's mission would be continued after his death and genetic research would be further advanced - among other things through broad-based partnerships. Venter also always advocated interdisciplinary teams and fast, efficient methods.

Born on October 14, 1946 in Salt Lake City as the son of an accountant of German descent, the researcher was also controversial. During his career, he and his team constantly announced new, sometimes unrealistic discoveries and projects at an enormous pace. Many colleagues repeatedly accused Venter of megalomania, narcissism and an overly pronounced business sense. However, the researcher was also awarded numerous prizes.