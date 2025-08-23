The struggling chip company Intel advertises with the slogan "Intel inside". Now the slogan can be expanded. The US government has acquired a ten percent stake, making it a new major shareholder. President Trump raves about a "great deal".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to US President Donald Trump, the struggling chip manufacturer Intel has agreed to the state taking a stake in the company.

Intel has "agreed" to the takeover of ten percent of the shares by the government in Washington, Trump told journalists on Friday.

"I think it's a great deal for them," said Trump in the White House, without giving details. Show more

The remaining 8.9 billion dollars in subsidies for the expansion of US production will be paid out as the purchase price, according to an Intel statement. Intel had already received a good two billion dollars.

According to earlier statements by Lutnick, President Donald Trump wanted the investment in return for the subsidies. According to the minister's previous statements, the US government will receive shares without voting rights. This means that it would not be able to exert any direct influence on management decisions at Intel. According to the Intel announcement, the shareholding is 9.9 percent.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.22.25 05:04 PM EST pic.twitter.com/4I2UHN2SSr — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 22, 2025

The US government can also buy a further five percent stake at a price of 20 dollars per share within five years if Intel holds less than 51 percent of its manufacturing business. Intel shares rose by around 5.5 percent to 24.80 dollars in US trading on Friday.

White House favors tariffs

Trump has always described the subsidies for chip companies to expand US production under his predecessor Joe Biden as a waste of money. He prefers high import tariffs to encourage companies to manufacture their semiconductors in the USA.

Sen. Tillis on Trump's 10% stake in Intel: "I don't care if it's a dollar or a billion dollar stake in an American company, that starts feeling like a semi-state owned enterprise, à la CCCP...You're going to have to explain to me how this reconciles with free market capitalism." pic.twitter.com/7OeJ7eE93Z — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 21, 2025

Industry analyst Stacy Rasgon said that the investment is a good sign for Intel in that the company's chances of actually receiving the promised subsidies have now increased. At the same time, however, this does not help the company to find new customers, he emphasized on CNBC.

Concerns about chip supply chains

Currently, high-tech chips, for example for smartphones, are produced almost exclusively in Asia - mainly in Taiwan, where there are geopolitical tensions with China. This is why the USA and Europe have been trying to bring more production back to the West for several years.

However, building the factories takes years and costs tens of billions of dollars. The migration of chip production to Asia has been fueled by high subsidies for decades.

Donald Trump believes that the US government is entitled to shares for its subsidies to Intel. Archivbild: Andrej Sokolow/dpa

Under Trump, the US government has already received a "golden share" in the takeover of the American steel company US Steel by Japanese rival Nippon Steel. This means that the US President's approval is required for the relocation of jobs from the US, plant closures or major takeovers in the country, among other things.

Intel in trouble

Intel once dominated the semiconductor market, but has been struggling with problems for years. Graphics card specialist Nvidia has conquered a leading position, particularly in the business with chips for artificial intelligence. Intel is also under increasing pressure in its traditional business with PC processors and chips for data centers.

In addition to its own chips, the Group is trying to establish a second mainstay as a contract manufacturer for other semiconductor providers. This has been rather sluggish so far. Plans for a large factory in Magdeburg have been abandoned due to a lack of demand.