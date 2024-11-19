Chrome is the most widely used browser for surfing the web with a market share of around 60 percent in the US and around two thirds worldwide. Image: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Mojahid Mottakin

Google has a monopoly on internet searches, a judge ruled in August. The US government is now said to have decided what to do about it.

According to a media report, the US government wants the court to order Google to divest itself of the world's most widely used web browser Chrome and sell it. The US news agency Bloomberg, citing informed sources, wrote that the Department of Justice intends to propose the measure in the competition case against Google in Washington. The judge had already ruled in the proceedings in August that Google had a monopoly in Internet search and was defending it against competition by unfair means. Now it's all about the consequences.

Among other things, the Ministry of Justice wants to demand that Google be obliged to grant competitors access to some data and make it easier for websites to object to the use of their information to train artificial intelligence. A decision by the judge on the measures is not due until next year.

Chrome is the most widely used browser for surfing the web with a market share of around 60 percent in the USA and around two thirds worldwide. According to the report, one argument put forward by the competition authorities could be that many users access Google's search engine via Chrome. However, Bloomberg wrote that considerations to demand Google's separation from the Android smartphone system had been dropped.

