The USA is investing billions in the modernization of its flying command centers. Retired jumbo jets are being converted into doomsday planes - ready to operate under extreme conditions.

The aircraft will be able to withstand extreme conditions such as radioactive rain and remain in the air for up to a week.

From 2036, the new models will replace the current E-4Bs. Show more

The USA has a new plan to modernize its airborne command centers. Five Boeing 747-8s - better known as jumbo jets - originally operated by Korean Air will be converted into so-called "doomsday planes", as reported by the Aerotelegraph portal.

These aircraft are capable of flying under extreme conditions such as radioactive rain and can remain in the air for up to a week. The conversion is being carried out by the Sierra Nevada Corporation on behalf of the US government, which purchased the aircraft for over 13 billion dollars.

Boeing had declined the contract as the company was unwilling to work for a fixed price again after suffering losses on a similar contract for Air Force One.

New models in service from 2036

The new aircraft will replace the old E-4B models, which have been in service for around 50 years. These flying command centers are divided into three levels and can accommodate up to 111 people, including the president and the army leadership.

They are equipped with advanced communication systems and can also be used in the event of electromagnetic attacks. The Air Force plans to have the new models in service by 2036, when the old aircraft are over 60 years old.

The equipment of the aircraft includes bug-proof conference rooms, rest areas and technical monitoring rooms. Thanks to the possibility of aerial refueling, they can ensure long periods of operation in the air.

These highly specialized aircraft are an essential part of the US national security strategy and are intended to be ready for use in the event of an emergency or the destruction of ground control centers.

