Millions of pages - More Epstein documents published - Gallery The publication of the Epstein files has long been demanded - and has also put pressure on Trump. (Archive image) Image: dpa Dozens of young women and minors fell victim to Epstein's abuse ring. (archive image) Image: dpa Millions of pages - More Epstein documents published - Gallery The publication of the Epstein files has long been demanded - and has also put pressure on Trump. (Archive image) Image: dpa Dozens of young women and minors fell victim to Epstein's abuse ring. (archive image) Image: dpa

The documents include videos, images and records that had previously been withheld. However, the identity of victims should continue to be protected, it is said.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government has released millions of new documents in the affair surrounding the deceased US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke on Friday in Washington of "more than three million pages" of material.

Blanche assured that President Donald Trump had not been protected. Show more

The US Department of Justice has released numerous other files relating to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke on Friday of more than three million pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. According to government sources, the files, which were uploaded to the ministry's website, contain a number of documents that had been withheld when they were first published in December.

"Today's release marks the completion of a very comprehensive process to identify and review documents to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the law," Blanche said at a press conference announcing the release. However, many people's hunger for information will probably not be satisfied. Blanche assured that President Donald Trump had not been protected. "We have not protected or not protected anyone," he said.

Information that could jeopardize ongoing investigations or reveal the identity of potential victims continued to be withheld, according to the statement. All of the women, with the exception of Epstein's longtime partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, were obscured in the videos and images released Friday, Blanche said. The total number of documents to be examined, including duplicates, was put at around six million by the Ministry of Justice.

Hundreds of lawyers examined documents

Trump had signed a law in November under great public pressure, with which Congress obliged the Justice Department to disclose essentially everything it had gathered in the course of various investigations - not only about Epstein, but also about Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for feeding the victims to her boyfriend.

The Ministry missed a statutory deadline of December 19 to publish all the files. It then explained that hundreds of lawyers had been commissioned to examine the files to determine which passages needed to be redacted to protect the victims. Shortly before Christmas, the ministry then published tens of thousands of pages of documents relating to the case. Many of them were already publicly known - or almost completely redacted.

Trump flew on the private jet

These documents included previously published flight logs showing that Trump had flown on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s, before a falling out with him, as well as several photos of former President Bill Clinton. Neither Trump, a Republican, nor Clinton, a Democrat, have been publicly accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Both claimed to have had no knowledge of his abuse of underage girls.

For years, survivors of the systematic abuse and sexual exploitation of minors by the US financier and convicted sex offender Epstein had called for a public reappraisal of the scandal. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.