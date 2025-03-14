The baby wombat could have been injured in the action. (symbolic image) dpa

A US influencer has triggered a shitstorm in Australia with her action: she proudly snatched a baby wombat from its mother and held it up to the camera. Now the woman has fled the country.

The video of a US influencer who snatched a baby wombat from its mother and then held it up to the camera has caused a stir in Australia. Following nationwide outrage and public criticism from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the woman fled the country in a hurry, reports 9News, citing the government.

"There has never been a better day for wombat babies in Australia," commented Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke on the American's departure. He had already stated on Thursday that the influencer's visa should be reviewed. According to the ABC, however, she was not deported but left the country voluntarily.

The woman, who has around 90,000 followers on Instagram and is an avid hunter according to the media, had previously posted a video - and triggered a shitstorm on social media.

The video shows her picking up a wombat cub at the side of the road and running towards the camera - followed by the mother wombat. The sound of a man laughing can be heard.

Baby wombat could have been injured

"I caught a baby wombat," says the American woman, holding up the small marsupial, which wriggles and hisses. At the end of the video, the influencer puts the animal back on the side of the road - but the mother wombat can no longer be seen. The video has since been deleted.

Animal rights activists warned that the baby wombat could have been injured while being picked up and carried. "The way she lifted the cub by the forearms could have caused injury to muscles, tendons, nerves, shoulders and upper arms," ABC News quoted vet Tania Bishop as saying.

Premier speaks of "scandal"

"Snatching a baby wombat from its mother and causing distress to the mother is simply a scandal," Premier Albanese had angrily declared. He suggested to the influencer: "Take a baby crocodile away from its mother and see how you get on with it."

Wombats are marsupials that only live in Australia. They have sharp claws that they use to dig burrows. The herbivores can grow up to 120 centimetres long and weigh up to 40 kilograms.

