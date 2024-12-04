Insurance man Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel and residential building near Times Square. dpa

An insurance boss has apparently been shot dead in the middle of Manhattan near Times Square. The New York police are searching for the perpetrator. The motive is also unclear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The CEO of the health insurance company UnitedHealth Group Inc, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside a hotel in New York City early this morning (local time).

The shooter was able to flee undetected.

According to the police, the crime was probably not a "random act of violence". However, there was initially no information about the motive. Show more

A US insurance boss has been shot dead in the middle of Manhattan. The man was 50-year-old Brian Thompson, head of the insurer United Healthcare, the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced at a press conference.

Thompson was shot in the early morning in front of a hotel and residential building near Times Square, where his company was holding an investor event. He was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and died there. Thompson, who lived in the US state of Minnesota, had been traveling without bodyguards.

"Shameless targeted attack"

A search was still underway for the perpetrator, and a reward of 10,000 dollars (around 8,800 Swiss francs) was offered for information leading to his arrest. NYPD helicopters were circling over the city. According to initial findings, Thompson was shot at specifically, it was said. NYPD chief Jessica Tisch spoke of a "brazenly targeted attack".

It does not look as if it was a "random act of violence", said New York Mayor Eric Adams. However, there was initially no information about a motive. The traditional lighting of the lights on the Christmas tree in front of the Rockefeller Center - just a few blocks away from the crime scene - planned for Wednesday evening, which is attended by thousands of people every year, is to take place as planned.

"Deeply saddened and shocked"

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson," said a statement from United Healthcare Group, one of the largest insurance companies in the USA, to which United Healthcare belongs. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

