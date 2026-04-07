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Broad range of artists US investor offers 56 billion euros for Universal Music Group

SDA

7.4.2026 - 10:59

The Universal Music Group could soon pass into other hands. US investor Bill Ackman is offering 56 billion euros for the listed group, which has signed stars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish.(archive image)
The Universal Music Group could soon pass into other hands. US investor Bill Ackman is offering 56 billion euros for the listed group, which has signed stars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish.(archive image)
Keystone

US investor Bill Ackman wants to take over the world's largest music group Universal Music Group (UMG) for around 56 billion euros. Ackman's investment company Pershing Square has submitted a corresponding takeover bid.

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2026, 10:59

07.04.2026, 11:06

The Universal Music Group has a wide range of artists under contract with stars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish as well as German artists such as Clueso. In addition to Universal Music, Warner Music and Sony Music are among the three remaining large music groups known as major labels.

Pershing Square's offer comprises a combination of a cash component and new UMG shares. This would result in a total valuation of around EUR 30.40 per share. UMG's share price currently stands at just under EUR 19. In relation to the share price on April 2, the offer represents a premium of 78 percent.

The activist investor Ackman founded and manages the investment company Pershing Square in 2004. The company is involved in numerous large US companies, including Universal Music as well as Uber, Amazon and Alphabet.

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