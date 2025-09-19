The Geneva-based private bank Pictet is seeing stronger demand from existing and new clients in its North American business. Bild: sda

US President Donald Trump's tariffs are driving US investors to safe havens. With Switzerland's reputation as one of the most stable countries, the local financial center is becoming a preferred destination for capital from North America.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs are driving US investors to safe havens. The Geneva-based private bank Pictet already recorded stronger demand from existing and new clients in its North American business PNAA (Pictet North America Advisors) in the spring. "We have been observing this trend since April," a spokeswoman told the news agency AWP, without giving any figures.

Billy Obregon, Managing Director of Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers (SFA), agrees: "In recent months, we have seen growing demand from our American clients who want to diversify their investment portfolios."

In addition to the diversification opportunities, it is above all the "inherent stability" of the Swiss financial center that attracts them, says Obregon. "Rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations, it is in investors' interests to focus on long-term fundamentals and the sustainable benefits of diversification."

Vontobel feels US demand

According to the Vontobel Group's half-year report, 52 percent of the Zurich-based bank's assets originated from abroad. At the end of June, assets under management from North America amounted to over CHF 18.1 billion out of a total of CHF 305.5 billion.

This is almost as much as the UK with 23.6 billion and Germany with 22.7 billion. In order to intensify its expansion, the Zurich-based bank has appointed a relationship manager for private clients in the Americas region, based in the United States.

"We have seen strong interest from American investors (...) which we believe is likely to continue for the foreseeable future," explains a Vontobel spokesperson. The US business has seen a significant inflow in both the private client and institutional segments.

There are only a few institutions in Switzerland that specialize in American clients. In addition to Pictet and Vontobel, these include UBS and Julius Baer. The strict provisions of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) from 2014 oblige financial institutions to report US accounts.

For the institutions, this means a high administrative burden, combined with the corresponding costs and legal risks.

Safe havens

One thing is clear to the experts: Donald Trump's policy is driving investors to safe and well-known financial centers such as Singapore in Asia, London and Frankfurt in Europe or the Middle East.

The experts surveyed by AWP see an overall increase in demand for capital outflows from the United States or for relocation outside the country. The geopolitical tensions are also clouding the economic outlook for Martin Hess, Chief Economist at the Swiss Bankers Association.

"In such an environment, security has become a coveted commodity," says Hess. At its recent industry day, the Swiss Bankers Association pointed out the favorable framework conditions in Switzerland, which are, however, impaired by the additional US taxes.