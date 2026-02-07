US luger Sophia Kirkby (2nd from left) is not only after medals, but also a date. (archive picture) dpa

Sophia Kirkby sees herself as the most sought-after bachelorette in the Olympic village. The 24-year-old wants to use dating platforms at the Winter Games and is also giving fans a chance.

US luger Sophia Kirkby is not just chasing medals. The 24-year-old is also openly looking for flirts at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Kirkby describes herself on Instagram as "the most eligible bachelorette in the Olympic village".

After her start in the Olympic premiere of the women's doubles next Wednesday (19:40), she has her sights set on Valentine's Day three days later. "I'm single and thought it would be interesting for people to experience the dating life of an Olympian during the Games. It fits perfectly because Valentine's Day falls in the middle of the Games," said Kirkby, who is giving herself "about a week and a half after her competition to just be an adult in a playground". She will also be active on dating platforms.

Kirkby knows exactly what she wants. "I already know everyone in tobogganing. Bobsleighing - I won't do that again. Skeleton - I think they all have girlfriends. In curling - I don't know what the athletes are like, but I just imagine they're all fathers," said the US luger. "So if I don't find any Olympians, I'm very open to dating fans," emphasized Kirkby, who sees herself as a live version of "Olympic Bachelorette".

A heavy blow of fate

The enthusiastic potter, who has prepared handmade coffee cups with Olympic motifs and is also a "pin queen" in the Olympic village, suffered a heavy blow last year. Her father died of cancer. She now has a message from him on her glove: "I would be overjoyed if you made it onto the Olympic team."

Her father is the main reason why she does this sport. "He was a bobsledder in the US Air Force and got me into luge. It really pains me that he didn't make it to the end. We had a very close father-daughter relationship," said Kirkby, who won bronze in the doubles at the 2022 and 2024 World Championships.