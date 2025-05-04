The Transylvanian Alps are said to be just as beautiful as the Swiss mountains. Imago

National Geographic surprises with a recommendation: instead of visiting Switzerland, travelers should explore the Transylvanian Alps in Romania to enjoy similar nature experiences at a lower cost.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US magazine "National Geographic" recommends Romania as a cheaper alternative to Switzerland for outdoor fans.

The nature experience is similar, but significantly cheaper and less crowded.

The focus is on the 1400-kilometre long-distance hiking trail "Via Transilvanica", which leads through the Carpathian Mountains and passes twelve UNESCO sites. Show more

The US edition of "National Geographic" magazine recommends Romania to its readers as a travel destination instead of Switzerland - especially the Transylvanian Alps. "Why hikers should leave the Swiss Alps for this mountain range in Romania" is the headline of the article.

The reason for this recommendation is said to lie in the comparable nature experiences offered at a significantly lower cost. In addition, the hiking trails in Romania are less crowded than in the Swiss Alps.

The article focuses on the long-distance hiking trail "Via Transilvanica", which stretches for around 1400 kilometers through the Romanian Carpathians. This route leads through impressive mountain landscapes, traditional villages and past twelve UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Ski pass for 38 instead of 82 francs

"National Geographic" draws direct comparisons with Switzerland, both in terms of hiking experiences and skiing. A day ski pass in Poiana Brașov in Romania costs around 38 francs, while in Zermatt it costs over 82 francs.

In addition to nature and prices, Romania's charm and history are also highlighted. The old town of Sibiu, with over 154,000 inhabitants, is reminiscent of Bern due to its divided location. The upper part of the city is elevated, while the lower part lies on the Cibin River.

The US magazine's recommendation underlines the fact that even lesser-known regions are becoming increasingly important in international comparison.