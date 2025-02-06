The US House of Representatives is trying to ban the Chinese app Deepseek. Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa

In the US, the app Tiktok from Chinese company ByteDance has already been banned from government devices. The US House of Representatives is also trying to ban the Chinese app Deepseek.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties in the US House of Representatives want to ban the Chinese AI app Deepseek from government devices. Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Darin LaHood introduced a bill to this effect on Thursday.

This would prohibit government employees from using the artificial intelligence app on electronic devices belonging to the state. The MPs pointed out that the Chinese government could use the app for surveillance and misinformation.

Several countries want to ban Deepseek

"The Chinese Communist Party has made it very clear that it will use every tool at its disposal to undermine our national security, spread harmful disinformation and collect data on Americans," Gottheimer said.

The Chinese software company Deepseek published an AI model in December that competes with models from American companies such as OpenAI, Meta and Alphabet. The company claimed that it had developed its model at a fraction of the cost of its American competitors.

LaHood said in a statement: "The technology competition with the Chinese Communist Party is not one that the United States should lose." He went on to argue that it is "important that Congress protect Americans' data and continue to ensure American leadership on AI."

Several countries have taken steps to ban Deepseek's AI chatbot on security grounds, either outright or on government-owned phones. Italy's data protection authority blocked access to Deepseek in January on the grounds that it would protect users' data. Taiwan announced this week that its government agencies would not be allowed to use the Chinese provider's AI. The South Korean Ministry of Industry has temporarily blocked its employees' access to the app. Australia announced this week that it had banned Deepseek from government systems and devices.