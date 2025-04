The US Navy is investigating how it was possible for a fighter jet to become detached from its tow rope and tip over from aboard an aircraft carrier. (symbolic image) AP Photo/Jo Yong-Hak, Pool

The US Navy has lost a fighter jet in the Red Sea. Enemy forces had nothing to do with it.

DPA dpa

A US Navy fighter jet has fallen from an aircraft carrier into the Red Sea.

According to the US Navy, one soldier was injured. Show more

The F/A-18E fighter jet on board the "USS Harry S. Truman" was in tow when it became detached and fell from the ship, the Navy said. An investigation is now underway to determine how this happened. One sailor was slightly injured.

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is in action against the Huthi militia in Yemen. According to the Navy, a fighter aircraft of this type costs almost 70 million dollars (more than 60 million euros).