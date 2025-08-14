US pharmacist Grant Harting tested Swiss pharmacies - and was amazed at the freely available medicines that are only sold with a prescription in his home country. He doesn't say a word about how medicines are advertised in the USA with advertising clips and even songs.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you US pharmacist Grant Harting visited Swiss pharmacies on a trip to Europe - and was surprised at how many medicines are available here without a prescription.

He tested products such as ibuprofen 400 mg or the cough syrup Besolvon, which are only sold freely in the USA to a limited extent or not at all.

He was also surprised by the low number of prescriptions. What he doesn't explain to the fans: in the USA, pharmaceutical companies are allowed to advertise medicines more heavily in order to increase their sales. Show more

The American pharmacist Grant Harting stopped off in Switzerland on a trip to Europe - and took a close look at our pharmacies. He presents his findings in an almost 14-minute YouTube video. The verdict: "I didn't expect it to be like this."

Harting, who is licensed as a pharmacist in four US states, came with high expectations. Not without reason: with a wink, he describes Switzerland as the "birthplace" of LSD and Ritalin - both drugs that became known worldwide.

His declared aim: to find out how pharmacies work in this country. The video has now been clicked on over 40,000 times. During his first few visits, Harting noticed something that visibly surprised him: although many drugs are stored behind the counter, they are still available without a prescription.

"You have to talk to the staff to get the medication," he tells his US viewers. He was given ibuprofen in a 400 milligram dosage. In the USA, on the other hand, a maximum of 200 milligrams is available without a prescription.

Ibuprofen is more strictly regulated in the USA

There is a simple reason for the difference: in the USA, the higher dosage is considered prescription-only - out of concern for misuse and side effects.

In Switzerland, adults are allowed to buy such quantities on their own responsibility. The same applies to the heartburn medication Pantoprazole 20 mg: freely available here, in the USA only in smaller doses and with a prescription.

Harting was particularly puzzled by the cough syrup Besolvon with the active ingredient bromhexine, which is not approved in the USA. Instead, there is guaifenesin, which he describes as a "complete failure".

In the style of a gimmicky YouTuber, he unpacks the Swiss product in front of the camera and tries it - even though he doesn't have a cough that day.

Drug advertising in Switzerland is tricky

Harting also found it astonishing how few prescriptions are filled here: One pharmacy spoke of around 20 a day, a busy branch of up to 80. In the USA, on the other hand, a pharmacy with 100 prescriptions a day is already considered slow - often the figure is 500 or more.

One reason for this is probably that advertising for medicines takes up much more space in the USA. Even the diabetes medication Ozempic has its own advertising song there. In Switzerland, on the other hand, advertising for prescription drugs is almost completely banned - permitted only in exceptional cases and only for specialists.

The rules in Switzerland are also stricter than in the USA for over-the-counter preparations: advertising must not raise false hopes or give the impression that a medication is completely harmless.

The video also sparked a lively discussion between experts and viewers from different countries. A Swiss pharmacist explained that, under certain conditions, even prescription drugs can be dispensed without a prescription in Switzerland.

In his commentary, an Australian pharmacologist warned of the possible side effects of ibuprofen, which has even been shown to increase inflammation in some studies.

