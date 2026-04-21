Two US pilots are in trouble for making "meow" noises on an emergency frequency. Bild: Boris Roessler/dpa

"Meow" and "woof": a recording of radio traffic between pilots and an air traffic controller is causing amusement online. The US aviation authority, however, is not in a joking mood and announces an investigation.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you An audio recording of radio traffic between two pilots and an air traffic controller goes viral on social networks.

The pilots make animal noises on an emergency frequency - the air traffic controller is annoyed.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an investigation into the incident. Show more

Radio communication between pilots and air traffic controllers is usually a professional and rather boring affair. But even the professionals are occasionally in a joking mood, as numerous recordings of radio traffic on social media show.

One recording, however, is currently causing a lively debate among aviation experts in the USA. Instead of position data or a request for permission to land, animal noises can suddenly be heard over Washington D.C.

On the recording, which is circulating on X and other social networks, a pilot speaks up with a "meow", followed shortly afterwards by another "meow" from a colleague. Finally, the air traffic controller intervenes: "Guys, you have to behave like professional pilots." However, they seem to have been rather encouraged by the admonition - another "meow" and dog barking follows.

Delta and American Airlines CRJ pilots at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are going viral after an ATC clip caught them making "meow," "ruff," and other animal sounds over the radio, but the controller wasn't having it. In the audio, ATC quickly shuts it down, telling… pic.twitter.com/nQadGDKqOX — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) April 15, 2026

"That's why you're still flying regional jets"

While the pilots seem to be having fun, the air traffic controller is not in a joking mood. "That's why you're still flying an RJ (regional jet, note)," says the tower. The recording finally ends with a sad "Meow... meow meow".

Explosive: The animal conversation took place via the so-called "Guard" frequency on 121.5 MHz. This can - and should - be listened to by all pilots and is actually only reserved for emergencies.

Pilots threatened with trouble

While the recording has been clicked on millions of times, it has divided opinion among experts. Steve Abraham, a long-standing air traffic controller at New York's JFK airport, takes a relaxed view of the matter. Yes, it is forbidden, but it is more comparable to exceeding the speed limit on the road by one mile per hour, he told the TV station NBC.

Aviation expert John Nange explains on ABC: "These are very important frequencies for very important purposes". Therefore, there is simply no room for such "unprofessional nonsense".

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at least does not find the incident a laughing matter. It points out that non-essential communication is prohibited below an altitude of 10,000 feet (around 3050 meters) - and announces an investigation.

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