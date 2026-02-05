US presenter and TV journalist Savanna Guthrie has canceled her Olympic moderation due to the kidnapping of her mother and will not fly to Italy. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie has disappeared, a crime is suspected. Now her daughter is causing a stir with an emotional video. The president also gets involved.

Following the sudden disappearance of her mother, US television presenter Savannah Guthrie has sent an emotional message to the as yet unknown kidnappers. "We need to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is alive and that you have her (in your custody)," Guthrie said in a video posted on her Instagram account. "We want to hear from you and we're ready to listen. Please get back to us."

Even US President Donald Trump has now intervened in the case, which has been making headlines across the country for days. According to CNN, blackmail letters have been sent to several media outlets, the authenticity of which has not yet been confirmed.

Police officers on the property of Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen last Saturday and reported missing the following day. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Sejal Govindarao

"We're ready to talk," Guthrie said in the video, which within a very short time ended up on the evening programs of major US television networks such as CNN and Fox News. However, she also emphasized that voices and images could easily be manipulated - and therefore demanded proof that her 84-year-old mother Nancy is still alive. Nothing is yet known about the motive behind the alleged kidnapping.

Guthrie is one of the best-known television journalists in the USA. She presents the television program "Today" for NBC.

Trump intervenes

President Trump announced on the Truth Social platform that he had personally intervened in the matter and spoken to Guthrie. He assured her of the support of the federal law enforcement authorities. "We are using all resources to bring her mother home safely." The nation's prayers are with her and her family, he said. "GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY," Trump wrote.

Image: Screenshot Donald Trump/Truth Social

A few days ago, it was announced that Nancy Guthrie had disappeared. Police believe she was abducted from her home in the state of Arizona. Because of concerns about her mother, Savannah Guthrie does not want to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in northern Italy as planned.