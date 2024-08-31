Fatman Scoop at a concert in Norway last year. IMAGO/Gonzales Photo (Archivbild)

Fatman Scoop collapses at a concert, a short time later the US rapper is dead - at the age of just 53.

US rapper Fatman Scoop has died at the age of just 53 after collapsing during a concert. "It is with deep sadness and a very heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop," said a statement from the family of the man, who was born Isaac Freeman.

His agency confirmed the death to the German Press Agency. Other media - including the British BBC - also reported in unison, citing representatives of the rapper.

"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage," the family's statement continued. "Fatman Scoop was not only a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend." According to media reports, the musician collapsed at a concert in the US state of Connecticut on Friday evening. The exact background to the incident initially remained unclear.

Fatman Scoop was considered a formative figure in the New York hip-hop scene of the 1990s. He made a name for himself through his involvement in well-known tracks such as Missy Elliott's Grammy-winning "Lose Control" and Mariah Carey's "It's Like That". His song "Be Faithful" reached top positions in the charts in Great Britain and Ireland. In recent years, Fatman Scoop has repeatedly appeared on TV shows.

