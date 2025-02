A small plane has crashed in the south of the Philippines. Bild: imago

A small plane has crashed in the south of the Philippines. Four people from the US armed forces were on board. According to the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces, there were no survivors.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A small plane chartered by the US armed forces with four people on board has crashed in the province of Maguindanao del Sur in the south of the Philippines. According to the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces, there were no survivors.

Among the victims were one US soldier and three people who had been working on behalf of the US forces. It was a reconnaissance flight in support of the Philippine army. The cause of the crash is being investigated.