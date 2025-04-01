A waitress serves in a Hooters in Palm Beach. IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Is it the end after more than 40 years? The US restaurant chain Hooters, known for its scantily clad waitresses and chicken wings, has filed for bankruptcy - but wants to stay open.

dpa

The Hooters restaurant chain, known for its chicken wings and scantily clad waitresses, is insolvent. The HOA Restaurant Group filed for bankruptcy at the North Texas Bankruptcy Court in Dallas on Monday. The company is suffering from mounting debts, but announced that it would resolve its problems in the coming months and remain open.

A group of franchisees is to buy 100 company-owned restaurants in the USA, Hooters announced. The original founders are among them. Hooters has been owned for years by companies or groups that have no experience with the brand, explained company boss Neil Kiefer. "As a result of these transactions, the Hooters brand will be back in the hands of highly experienced Hooters franchisees, and we will be well positioned to return this iconic brand to its historic success," he added.

Franchisees or licensees should continue to operate all existing locations, including those outside the U.S., the company said. There are more than 420 Hooters restaurants in 29 countries.

The business strategy of the restaurant chain, which was founded in 1983, has come under fire in recent years. There have been complaints in connection with the exclusive employment of scantily clad "Hooters Girls" to serve customers.