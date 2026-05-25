The US ride-hailing company Uber is interested in a complete takeover of the food delivery service Delivery Hero. Delivery Hero confirmed an interest from the US company, which already holds a fifth of the shares and has access to further shares.

Uber has approached the company with an offer of 33 euros per share, Delivery Hero announced in Berlin. That would be less than the share price at the close of trading on Friday.

On Monday, the share price continued to rise sharply on speculation of a possible bidding war. In the meantime, the share gained a good 9 percent to 36.69 euros, giving it a market value of just over 11 billion euros.

Analyst Giles Thorne from the US investment bank Jefferies emphasized that Uber's bid of 33 euros per share for a takeover was apparently not enough. Some investors wanted more than 40 euros for their shares. It is difficult to predict what will happen next.

Apparent interest from Doordash too

With reference to informed persons, the "Financial Times" reported that Uber's US rival Doordash had also approached Berlin shareholders. Doordash is primarily interested in the Delivery Hero brands in the Middle East (Talabat and HungerStation), but also in the Turkish business of the Yemeksepeti brand.

Delivery Hero is based in Berlin, but has not been operationally active in Germany since the sale of its German business to Just Eat Takeaway. However, the company is one of the world's largest food delivery services due to its strong presence in Asia, Southern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. Uber itself operates a food delivery service with Uber Eats - including in many German cities.

A week ago, Delivery Hero announced that Uber now holds 19.5 percent of Delivery Hero's issued capital, as well as a further 5.6 percent in the form of options. Uber had recently increased its stake from just over 7 percent to almost 18 percent. The Dutch investment company Prosus had agreed to reduce its stake in Delivery Hero as part of the purchase of competitor Just Eat Takeaway (Lieferando).

Uber is now also approaching other shareholders, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday evening, citing financial circles. According to the report, the Dutch company Prosus currently holds around 16.8 percent, followed by Aspex Management with 14.4 percent.